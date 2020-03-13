Meet this year’s stars

By Ursala Hudson

Special to The PREVIEW

Seeds of Learning is honored to announce the 2020 Dancing with the Pagosa Stars lineup. These stars were selected for their community leadership, personality and a belief in Seed’s education.

Our talented female stars are Linda Parelli, Quinlan Quiros, Chantelle Jordan and Theresa Snyder. Our respected male stars are Gabriel Heraty, Shane Lucero, Kent Curtis and Blue Haas. Dancing with the Pagosa Stars will be held on July 11 at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

These incredibly generous people have agreed to be paired with a professional dancer, learn a dance routine choreographed just for them and perform for your votes on July 11. It is a magical night at the Community Center.

Today you can go to the Seed’s website at http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/ to see bios of these competitive stars and vote for your favorites. Each $1 vote moves a star closer to winning the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy and bragging rights as the winner for the next year. But, more importantly, all the proceeds go to sustaining Seeds of Learning, where preschoolers are expertly prepared for school and for life.

This year, we have tickets ranging from $125 to $200, depending on which row you select. All tickets include a drink ticket, a buffet dinner served by a fine dining restaurant, a fabulous show and open dancing to DJ entertainment. Ticket sales will open to the public at 9 a.m. on June 5. Watch our website and Facebook page for specific instructions on ticket purchase.

Over the next few weeks, we will tell you more about these special people and why they have agreed to support Seeds. Each has a unique story and everyone associated with Seeds feels very lucky to have their amazing support. Their commitment to raise critically needed funds to educate vulnerable at-risk preschool children is truly inspiring. When you see these folks around town, be sure to let them know how special they are, and don’t forget to vote.

