Meet this year’s stars for Dancing with the Pagosa Stars

By Lisa Peters

Special to The PREVIEW

Seeds of Learning is delighted to announce the amazing local celebrities performing in the 2019 Dancing With The Pagosa Stars to be held on July 20.

These Stars were selected for their community leadership, personality and a belief in Seed’s education. Our beautiful female stars are Annita Bens, Laura Moore, Nicki Smith and Evelyn Tennyson. Our handsome male stars are Jason Cox, Chris Hopkins, Mike Le Roux and Steve Potter.

These incredibly generous people have agreed to be paired with a professional dancer, learn a dance routine choreographed just for them and perform for your votes on July 20. It is a magical night at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Today, you can go to the Seeds website at http://growingseeds.org/dwtps-stars/ to see bios of these competitive stars and vote for your favorites. Each $1 vote moves a star closer to winning the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy and bragging rights as the winner for the next year. But, more importantly, all the proceeds go to sustaining Seeds of Learning, where preschoolers are expertly prepared for school and for life.

This year, we have tickets available at $125, which includes a buffet dinner, a complimentary wine glass, a fabulous show and open dancing to Lisa Saunders DJ entertainment. Ticket sales will open to the public at 9 a.m. on May 10. Watch our website and Facebook page for specific instructions on ticket purchase.

Over the next few weeks, we will tell you more about these special people and why they have agreed to support Seeds. Each has a unique story, and everyone associated with Seeds feels very lucky to have their amazing support. Their commitment to raise critically needed funds to educate vulnerable at-risk preschool children is truly inspiring. When you see these folks around town, be sure to let them know how special they are, and don’t forget to vote.

