Meet Democratic candidates on the June primary ballot at June 2 picnic

By Johnny Pickett
Special to The PREVIEW
Have fun and enjoy music and food while you meet the Democratic candidates on the June primary ballot. The Archuleta and La Plata Democratic county committees will co-host a picnic on June 2 at Navajo State Park starting at 11 a.m.
Live music will be provided by Glen Unrath and Jack Ellis. Burgers, and brats and beer will be served at 12:30 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Primary ballots are scheduled to be mailed in early June for the June 26 primary election. Among the candidates who are expected to attend the June 2 picnic are: Diane Mitsch Bush for U.S. Congress, Guinn Unger for Colorado Senate and Debbie Condrey for Archuleta County treasurer. Meeting these candidates will be of interest to both registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters who may be planning to vote in the Democratic primary under rules in effect this year for the first time.
The event will be held at the covered area to the right of the park entrance station. The park entrance fee of $7 per vehicle will apply. Come learn about the candidates and enjoy a lively outdoor event.
