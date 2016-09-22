Meet and greet with artist Margot Gedert Friday

Save the date: The Pagosa Senior Center will be hosting a meet and greet with local artist Margot Gedert on Friday, Sept. 23, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Pagosa springs Senior Center dining room.

Gedert’s paintings are hanging in the dining room as part of our “Art in Public Places” program. Please come meet Gedert and enjoy her beautiful art. Refreshments will be served.

Bridge times

The Senior Center is pleased to announce the following bridge times.

Bridge for Fun is now meeting on Mondays at 1 p.m. in the dining room.

Duplicate bridge is now meeting on Thursdays at 1 p.m. in the dining room.

Snacks are provided at both.

Medicare Mondays

Are you turning 65? Are you confused about Medicare? We have openings every Monday at the Senior Center to help you with your Medicare enrollment questions.

Here are some quick tips: If you are collecting Social Security, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare parts A and B. We can help you pick a Part D prescription drug plan. If you don’t enroll in a Part D plan, you could face penalties.

If you are new to Medicare, you have an seven-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for parts A, B and D around your 65th birthday. Medicare starts after your employment ends or the group health insurance plan based on your current employment ends, whichever happens first. You do not pay late penalties if you enroll within the seven-month Special Enrollment Period. COBRA and retiree health plans are not considered coverage based on current employment.

Important dates: General enrollment runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year and coverage starts July 1. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is open (or annual) enrollment for switching plans for Part D and a Medicare Cost Plan; coverage starts Jan. 1.

If you would like to talk to a Medicare counselor, please contact the Area Agency on Aging to make an appointment. Please call 264-0501, ext. 2. We will put you in touch with one of our talented and experienced Medicare counselors.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 — Beef stew, biscuit, salad bar and winter fruit salad.

Friday, Sept. 23 — Tuna and noodles, broccoli with cauliflower and carrots, baked tomatoes, salad bar and lemon bisque.

Monday, Sept. 26 — Pork sausage with peppers and onions, carrots, baked potato, salad bar and vanilla yogurt with fresh fruit cup.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 — Chicken cordon bleu, pasta, broccoli salad, asparagus, cheddar breadstick, salad bar and cantaloupe.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 — Beef lasagna, Italian vegetables, focaccia bread, salad bar and mixed fruit.

Thursday, Sept. 29 — Chicken potpie, Brussels sprouts, mixed berries, salad bar and applesauce cake.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

