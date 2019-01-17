- News
There will be a service for Medray Carpenter, a longtime Pagosa resident who passed away on Jan. 6, on Friday, Jan. 18, at Crossroads church from11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join us in celebrating Medray’s life.
Family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation in Medray’s name to Veteran’s Memorial Park. Make checks payable to Veteran’s Memorial Park (VMPAC), P.O. Box 2642, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
