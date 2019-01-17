Medray Carpenter

There will be a service for Medray Carpenter, a longtime Pagosa resident who passed away on Jan. 6, on Friday, Jan. 18, at Crossroads church from11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please join us in celebrating Medray’s life.
Family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation in Medray’s name to Veteran’s Memorial Park. Make checks payable to Veteran’s Memorial Park (VMPAC), P.O. Box 2642, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.

This story was posted on January 17, 2019.