Meditate with Joy at Pagosa Community of New Thought

By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
“Studies prove that the existence of a ripple effect of change when a group meditates together.” — (Yoga International).
Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) will present Joy Grenesko, experienced meditation instructor, leading a meditation based on “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz, who wrote: “Always do your best. Your best may change moment to moment. Do your best, and you will avoid self-judgement and regret.”
We invite you to join us at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 27, at PCNT to join in this group meditation and discussion.
Grenesko has hosted many such meetings over the past 13 years with positive results as people release into meditation emerging refreshed and relaxed.
Grenesko’s rules: Be casual. Be comfy. Be safe. Be on time: 9:30 a.m. Be present.
About us
Unify is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. PCNT (a center of spiritual living) is establishing community and exploring all paths to the Divine.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain more information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, mail P.O. Box 1052 Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052, or call (505) 604-5031.
Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
