Medical Center hires financial advisor after failing to meet bond covenant

The board of the Upper San Juan Health Service District, which operates as the Pagosa Springs Medical Center, is engaging a financial consultant after failing to meet a bond obligation that required the district to have 60 days cash on hand at the end of 2018.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Medical, News, Top Stories