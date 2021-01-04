Medical center announces vaccine line for priority groups

- News
Pagosa Springs Medical Center announced Monday that those in the top priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine — health care workers, first responders and those 70 years of age or older — can now call to be put on a list for when vaccines are available.
Those in those categories can call the medical center’s vaccine line at 507-3995 and leave a message with six pieces of information:
• Full name.
• Date of birth.
• County of residence.
• Phone number.
• Email address.
• Which group applies to you.
The medical center is creating a list and will contact those on it as vaccines are available for that group.
For more about vaccine distribution in the area, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.