Medical center announces vaccine line for priority groups

Pagosa Springs Medical Center announced Monday that those in the top priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine — health care workers, first responders and those 70 years of age or older — can now call to be put on a list for when vaccines are available.

Those in those categories can call the medical center’s vaccine line at 507-3995 and leave a message with six pieces of information:

• Full name.

• Date of birth.

• County of residence.

• Phone number.

• Email address.

• Which group applies to you.

The medical center is creating a list and will contact those on it as vaccines are available for that group.

For more about vaccine distribution in the area, see Thursday’s issue of The SUN.

