Medical alert monitoring systems available for seniors

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. The Pagosa Springs Senior Center can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges, or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging:
Person-centered care
By Kay Kaylor
I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes as the long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care and quality of life. I recently completed person-centered training, so a study about person-centered care and interaction for residents living with dementia is particularly relevant.
The term “dementia” refers to severe changes in the brain that cause memory loss and, in most people, changes in behavior and personality, making it difficult for people to perform basic daily activities. Five types have no cures, but some illnesses with dementia symptoms may be halted or reversed with treatment. From 50 to 70 percent of residents in homes live with dementia.
PLOS Medicine, a journal published by the nonprofit Public Library of Science, reported a study showing that an hour a week of social interaction combined with person-centered care not only improves the quality of life of residents living with dementia, but also saves money compared to standard care. The researchers had found that people with dementia on average experience only two minutes per day of social interaction.
A person-centered approach means getting to know and caring for residents as individuals with their own history, qualities, interests, needs and preferences. Such practices were found to reduce agitation and aggression and were more rewarding to caregivers. For the study, trained “care staff champions” talked to more than 800 residents in 69 homes in England. Activities and increased interactions personalized in this way can have a significant impact on the well-being of residents.
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, March 15 — Grilled chicken with pistachio pesto linguine, spinach and tomatoes, Irish carrots, milk and salad bar.
Friday, March 16 — Corned beef, colcannon, milk and salad bar.
Monday, March 19 — King Ranch chicken casserole, refried Mexican black beans, Mexicali corn, milk and salad bar.
Tuesday, March 20 — Pork baked ziti, roasted cauliflower soup, glazed carrots, focaccia bread, milk and salad bar.
Wednesday, March 21 — Beef stew, cheddar biscuits with butter, milk, salad bar and peach crisp.
Thursday, March 22 — Southwest pork posole, Mexican beets, whole-wheat tortilla, milk and salad bar.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Senior News, Updates