Medical alert monitoring systems available for seniors

Medical Alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. The Pagosa Springs Senior Center can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges, or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
Health and wellness
The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
The next health and wellness date has not yet been announced. Stay tuned.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging: Holiday season tips
By Kay Kaylor
As the long-term care ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes. Federal and state laws protect residents to promote quality of care. However, the holiday season can be a difficult time for residents and their family and friends. All residents, and particularly those living with dementia, might experience periods of stress, depression, confusion and sadness over their loss of independence.
The Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association offers “Help for the Holidays,” as does the national website, alz.org, and following are some of their ideas.
If relatives from out of town plan to visit residents, family or friends could encourage shorter visits of smaller groups to avoid overwhelming residents.
A visitor might periodically check how the resident is feeling and then decide when to leave or to change an activity. As always, a visitor should anticipate the resident might forget recent events or conversations or even those further in the past. The resident will feel better if a visitor avoids saying the first words that often come to mind: “Don’t you remember?” Family and friends could bring photos to facilitate the resident’s memory and to encourage reminiscing. It is important to keep to a routine and the lighting bright. A visitor might play soothing and meaningful music.
Gift ideas include a short trip to a special event or other desired outing; music CDs (residents first might need a player and headphones); and tactile comfort aids such as a fuzzy blanket or skin lotion.
The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24-hour helpline, (800) 272-3900, and these advocates are open to any type of question.
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 21 — Shredded-beef gyro, Mediterranean beets, eggplant gratin and salad bar.
Friday, Dec. 22 — Biscuits with pork sausage gravy, home-style potatoes, broccoli quiche and salad bar.
Monday, Dec. 25 — Closed for Christmas Day.
Tuesday, Dec. 26 — Closed for Christmas.
Wednesday, Dec. 27 — Chicken cordon bleu, linguine with marinara sauce, yellow squash casserole, roasted asparagus with walnuts and salad bar.
Thursday, Dec. 28 — Southwest pork posole, whole-wheat tortilla, Mexican beets and salad bar.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.
