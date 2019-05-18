McLachlan to speak at Archuleta Democratic Club gathering

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Democratic Party (ACDP) is pleased to announce the May meeting of the new Archuleta Democratic Club.

The April meeting attracted 54 participants. The intent is to provide an opportunity for dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting, as well as providing an update on party activities locally, statewide and nationally.

The lunch will be held at Pagosa Brewing Company on Tuesday, May 21. We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch.

Our featured speaker will be Barbara McLachlan, our representative from State House District 59. She will discuss the recently completed legislative session, as well as the new water initiative. Also invited is Shelia Canfield-Jones, from Park County. At the state reorganization meeting earlier this year, Canfield-Jones was elected state vice chair of rural outreach. This is a new position in the party leadership intended to ensure that concerns of rural counties like Archuleta are represented at the highest level of the Colorado Democratic Party.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to Becky Herman, chair of the ACDP, at becky.herman98@gmail.com or at 903-0788 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant. All people are welcome at the lunch. Note that future lunches will be scheduled on the fourth Tuesday of each month starting in June.

