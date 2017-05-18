Mayor invites the community to the Beautification Kickoff Celebration

By Jennifer Green

Special to The PREVIEW

In an effort to add some ”shine” to Pagosa Springs this summer, Pagosa Springs Mayor Don Volger is spearheading a new beautification initiative.

To help kick off the beautification campaign, the public is invited to attend a celebration and clean up event on Saturday, May 20, at the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership site in Centennial Park.

The event will begin with a free barbecue and live music by Jack Ellis at noon. Volunteers will then be organized for various cleanup and planting efforts, followed by a party to celebrate our success at 3 p.m., with live music provided by The San Juan Mountain Boys.

Locations of the bike planters will also be announced during the event. Everyone is encouraged join us on May 20 to be part of this great new community initiative to beautify Pagosa Springs.

