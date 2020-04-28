May 5: A global day of giving and unity

By Jodi Jahrling

Special to The SUN

In response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19, a global fundraising effort is set to take place on May 5. #GivingTuesdayNow will be an international day of giving and unity aimed at raising much-needed funds for communities and individuals affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

United Way of Southwest Colorado (UWSWC) is proud to be an official launch partner of #GivingTuesdayNow.

Serving Archuleta, Dolores, La Plata, Montezuma and San Juan counties, UWSWC is working to raise funds for local COVID-19 relief, response and recovery. The organization’s goal is to reach $50,000 in new gifts by May 5.

“In our 46-year history of service to our communities, United Way of Southwest Colorado has always brought individuals and organizations together to advance the common good,” said Lynn Urban, UWSWC president and CEO. “In keeping with our mission, we have partnered with the Community Foundation serving Southwest Colorado to manage the Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF). This grass-roots fund will help ensure organizations providing basic needs in our five-county region will continue to do so. These services are needed now more than ever.”

Through #GivingTuesdayNow, communities have the power to come together and support each other while still safely practicing social distancing. Ways to participate include:

• Donating a portion of your stimulus check or tax refund if you have the means — no amount is too small.

• Taking advantage of new 2020 charitable deduction options and tax credits.

• Supporting health care workers by donating supplies and staying home.

• Helping small businesses by buying gift cards or writing a positive online review.

• Combating loneliness by calling a neighbor, relative, senior or others who may be alone.

• Joining a local mutual aid network and help your neighbors in need.

Proceeds from UWSWC’s $50,000 #GivingTuesdayNow effort will be invested in more than 35 local programs and organizations, including CERF, six new AmeriCorps member locations and the Team UP collective impact program. Visit unitedway-swco.org for more information and to give now.

If you or someone you know is in need of local aid or assistance, please visit 211colorado.org to be connected, confidentially, with available local resources.

Follow these topics: COVID-19, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, News, Top Stories