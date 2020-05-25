Find a Job: Help Wanted
Find a Rental: Residential Rentals
Find a Home: Houses for Sale
News
Archuleta County
Town of Pagosa Springs
Business
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Obituaries
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Editorial
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Cheerleading
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Track and Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Outdoors
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar
Music
Theater
Art
Photography
Charity
Artist’s Lane
Lifestyle
Celebrations
Cards of Thanks
Community Center News
Extension Viewpoints
Food
Food for Thought
History
Pagosa’s Past
Religion
A Matter of Faith
Library
Farm & Ranch
Gardening
Health
Veterans Corner
Senior News
Photo and Video
Buy SUN Photos
Classifieds
Public Notices
Announcements
Autos
Business Opportunities
Commercial Property
Commercial Rentals
Condos
For Sale
Health Services
Help Wanted
Houses for Sale
Livestock
Lost and Found
Mobile Homes
Open Houses
Personals
Pets
Property
Ranches
Recreational Vehicles
Residential Rentals
Services
Too Late To Classify
Vacation Rentals
Wanted
Yard Sales
Submit Classified Ad
Submit a Classified Ad
Editorial Guidelines and Deadlines
Events Calendar
View Special Issues
Summer Visitor Guide
Winter Visitor Guide
Real Estate and Relocation Guide
The Hunt
Contact The SUN
Display & Web Advertising
Biz Beat Application
Submit a Classified Ad
Editorial Guidelines and Deadlines
Pagosa Springs SUN Staff Contacts
Search in Archives
Search in Present Archives
Archives April, 1999 to Nov. 2012
Buy SUN Photos
May 25 COVID-19 case summary
Follow these topics:
News
,
Top Stories
Follow
By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on May 25, 2020.
Whaddya Think?
What advice do you have for the high school class of 2020?
Get a job.
Work hard and good things will happen.
Follow your dreams.
View Result
Total votes:
156
Get a job. (45 votes, 29%)
Work hard and good things will happen. (56 votes, 36%)
Follow your dreams. (55 votes, 35%)
Vote
Recent Posts
Pagosa Farmers Market will open June 20
Curtains Up Pagosa announces quartet of scholarship recipients
Pagosa’s Past: San Juan Mountain trails
Surgical masks donated to the PFPD
Media Gallery
Celebrating Easter
Face masks are in style
Spring break
Stay-at-home order
Springtime in the Rockies
Share This Story
Tweet
Facebook
Twitter
Google1
Email
Delicious
Digg
Google
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Yahoo
Blogger
Search in Archive
Search by Month
Select month
May 2020
April 2020
March 2020
February 2020
January 2020
December 2019
November 2019
October 2019
September 2019
August 2019
July 2019
June 2019
May 2019
April 2019
March 2019
February 2019
January 2019
December 2018
November 2018
October 2018
September 2018
August 2018
July 2018
June 2018
May 2018
April 2018
March 2018
February 2018
January 2018
December 2017
November 2017
October 2017
September 2017
August 2017
July 2017
June 2017
May 2017
April 2017
March 2017
February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
December 2015
November 2015
October 2015
September 2015
August 2015
July 2015
June 2015
May 2015
April 2015
March 2015
February 2015
January 2015
December 2014
November 2014
October 2014
September 2014
August 2014
July 2014
June 2014
May 2014
April 2014
March 2014
February 2014
January 2014
December 2013
November 2013
October 2013
September 2013
August 2013
July 2013
June 2013
May 2013
April 2013
March 2013
February 2013
January 2013
December 2012
November 2012
October 2012
September 2012
Search by Category
Arts & Entertainment
Art
Artist’s Lane
Comedy
Dance
Films
Fort Lewis
Holiday Events
Museum
Music
Concert
Pagosa Arts & Culture Project
Pagosa Center for the Arts
Photography
Theater
Curtains Up Pagosa
Thingamajig
Youth
Features
Lifestyle
Cards of Thanks
Celebrations
Births
Community
Education
Relationships
Clubs
Community Center News
Extension Viewpoints
Farm & Ranch
Food
Food for Thought
Fund Raiser
Gardening
Health
History
Pagosa’s Past
Library
Library News
Movie/ Film
Nonprofit
Religion
A Matter of Faith
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging
Senior News
Sport
Veterans Corner
News
Airport
Archuleta County
Business
BizBeat
CDC
Chamber News
CDOT
Crime
Education
Education Center
Seeds of Learning
Election
Fire District
Law Enforcement
Legal Lines
Medical
COVID-19
Political
Reservoir Hill
Town of Pagosa Springs
Parks and Recreation
Town Rec Center
Town Tourism Committee
Updates
Utilities
Dry Gulch
Geothermal
LPEA
PAWSD
Water
Village at Wolf Creek
Wal-Mart
Weather
Wildfire
Obituaries
Opinion
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Political
Outdoors
Chimney Rock
CO Parks and Wildlife
Fish and Game
Forest
Pagosa Lakes News
Public Notices
Sports
Baseball
Basketball
Cheerleading
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Pirates
Rodeo
Soccer
Swim
Track and Field
Volleyball
Winter Sports
Wrestling
Top Stories
Veterans
Search with Google
News
Archuleta County
Town of Pagosa Springs
Business
Education
Crime
Obituaries
Obituaries
Opinion
Letters to the Editor
Editorial
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Cheerleading
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Track and Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
Outdoors
Arts & Entertainment
Calendar
Music
Theater
Art
Photography
Charity
Artist’s Lane
Lifestyle
Celebrations
Cards of Thanks
Community Center News
Extension Viewpoints
Food
Food for Thought
History
Pagosa’s Past
Religion
A Matter of Faith
Library
Farm & Ranch
Gardening
Health
Veterans Corner
Senior News
Photo and Video
Buy SUN Photos
Copyright and Terms of Use
Commenting Policy
© 2020,
↑
The Pagosa Springs SUN