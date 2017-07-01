- News
Maureen Ann Munro passed away Sunday, June 25, at her home in Pagosa Springs. She was 75 years old.
Maureen was born Sept. 17, 1941, to Timothy Fay and Ann Fedak in Bridgeport, Conn. She grew up in Newton, Mass., and lived in the Boston area most of her life. She moved to Pagosa Springs about 15 years ago.
She is survived by her children: Neil Doherty, of Carlsbad, Calif., Chris Doherty, of Franklin, Mass., and Elizabeth Munro, of Pagosa Springs; siblings: Karen Daly, of Natick, Mass., and Jonathan Fay, of Stratford, Conn.; five grandchildren and many extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by family member: Barton Munro, Steven Brown and Susan Davis.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at Restoration Fellowship, 264 Village Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147.
Floral contributions will be accepted or memorial contributions may be sent to Restoration Fellowship.
