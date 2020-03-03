‘Matilda’ slated to open March 17

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Less than three weeks remain in preparation for the high school’s production of Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” and the cast, musicians and crew of the production are hard at work.

In addition to rehearsals, there is much to be done with sets, props, light and sound design, and stage setup. Some in the cast, plus their parents and volunteers, spent a Sunday afternoon building, crafting, repairing, repurposing, painting and creating a background on the stage for “Matilda.”

Curtains Up Pagosa is the support for the performing arts in our schools, as it lends a hand in all productions in mentoring, sharing theatrical sets, costumes and props, historical wisdom and help.

“Matilda,” rated PG, will open on March 17 and run through March 21, evenings at 7 p.m. It is a wonderful and exciting musical, perfect for everyone. Save the date and support the performing arts and our wonderful young actors.

