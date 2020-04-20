‘Matilda’ cast and crew thankful and waiting

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Being part of a high school musical is magnificent, fun, exhausting, inspiring, exhilarating, crazy, life-changing and challenging. Over a 10-week period, those involved spend an enormous amount of time together, usually five nights a week of intense song, dance and acting training. Some involved and cast are veteran performers, some first-timers, all working towards common goals.

Opening night of a show is akin to an all-state competition, the culmination of months of rehearsals, drills and practices. A few weeks before opening, technicians and musicians begin attending rehearsals, adding sound, lights and music.

On March 12, the cast and crew and musicians held their last “Matilda” rehearsal on the high school stage, five days before they were set to open. Although it was not a dress rehearsal, cast donned costumes, called parents last minute, acquired a video camera and proceeded to give a performance to a small audience gathering. They were amazing. They were courageous and strong and supportive and mighty. They performed with amazing vocals, high-energy dancing and strong acting. Our small audience cheered. We took a bow.

Afterward, we sat together and talked. And cried. And hugged. We honored our seniors with a little ceremony. Then we put the costumes away, hoping we would still be able to come together and have our opening night.

I am incredibly proud of our young performing artists and how they came together not only to perform, but also to learn and grow from one another, leaving the experience better young people than they were at the start.

We are still waiting for our “Matilda the Musical” opening night, but whatever happens, we are thankful for the experience, the process, the love and the heart that goes into getting ready.

