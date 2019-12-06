Masonic Lodge invites public to installation of officers

By Briana Stewart

and Richard Wholf

Special to The PREVIEW

The installation of the Masonic lodge officers for the 2020 year will be held at 227 Lewis St. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m., and a special invitation is extended to the public as well as all Masons residing or visiting Pagosa Springs.

Masons are men who profess a faith in God, and they use the tools of moral and ethical truths to serve mankind. Freemasonry is not a religion, rather it is a wonderful moral system that’s veiled in allegory and illustrated by symbols.

Freemasonry is a human institution and is set up to inspire and assist its members to live the life of a gentleman. It is a brotherhood that transcends all religious, ethnic, social, cultural and educational differences. Each Mason recognizes his responsibility for justice, truth, charity, enlightenment, freedom, liberty, honesty, civility, tolerance, patience and integrity in all aspects of human endeavor. A Mason is all this and more.

Pagosa Springs Masonic Lodge, A.F. and A.M. No. 114 was established in 1902 and will be celebrating its 118th year in our community. Over the years, many prominent members of the community have served as worshipful master and in other offices. Many of our nation’s early patriots were Freemasons, as well as 13 signers of the Constitution, and 14 American presidents have been Masons, beginning with George Washington.

Refreshments will be served following the installation.

If you plan to attend, please call Drake Stewart at 946-0511.

Stewart is worshipful master for Pagosa Springs Masonic Lodge, A.F. and A.M. No. 114 for the 2020 year.

