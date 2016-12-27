Martinis and mistletoe at Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts

- News
By Dale Scrivenger
Special to The PREVIEW
Thingamajig Theatre Company enters its third performance week of the holiday season with something for everyone at the Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts.
Playing in repertory, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” and “The SantaLand Diaries” have the perfect mix of laughs and sentiment to satisfy your heart’s desire. Whether you’re feeling naughty and mischievous (“The SantaLand Diaries”) or nice and traditional (“Christmas Pageant”), we’ve got you covered.
‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’
In “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” we explore suburban life in America in the 1950s. When the Herdmans, the worst kids in town, somehow wrangle the leading roles in the local Christmas pageant, it seems everything that is sacred will be lost; and, yet, through this motley crew of rough and tumble kids, the true meaning of Christmas is movingly rediscovered.
Adapted from Barbara Robinson’s widely acclaimed contemporary Christmas classic, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” continues to delight kids and their families year after year.
Featuring a large cast of local youth, “Christmas Pageant” embraces the spirit of community and shows how the season of miracles can change us all.
‘The SantaLand Diaries’
What’s the recipe for a hilarious Christmas season? David Sedaris’ hilarious, true story of working as a misguided elf at the Macy’s flagship store in New York City. Now add returning guest artist and popular Thingamajig actor James Scott. Sprinkle in inherent cynicism, gleeful wickedness and an elf outfit. Bake at 420 degrees.
You’ll wonder how you survived the holidays before Thingamajig’s “The SantaLand Diaries.” Your funny bone may never recover from Scott’s infectious brand of humor.
More information
The year is almost over, but our season is still underway. Your immediate support can educate thousands of students and bring acclaimed actors, directors and artisans to our stages. Thingamajig Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 organization. Your donation is tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. Thank you for your support as the New Year approaches.
Thingamajig Theatre Company presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” (rated G) by Barbara Robinson. Directed by Laura Moore. “The SantaLand Diaries” (rated R) by David Sedaris, adapted by Joe Mantello. Directed by Tim Moore. Playing in rep Dec. 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 28 and 29; weekdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
For tickets and information, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).
