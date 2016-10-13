Martinez: Raising sheep on Martinez Creek

Editor’s note: The Pagosa Springs SUN printed a special presentation of narrative profiles of Pagosa Springs pioneers in celebration of the town’s centennial in 1991. The profiles were based on family records, earlier writings and remembered family lore, rather than historical research.

Those profiles are being reprinted as the town celebrates 125 years of incorporation.

Jose Benedito Martinez was born near Taos in 1853. He grew up living and working his parent’s ranch in New Mexico.

