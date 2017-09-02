- News
Marla Hubbard was born June 19, 1952, and died July 30, 2017.
A rosary will be held at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. Internment to follow at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pope John Paul II Catholic Church building fund.
