Marla Hubbard

Marla Hubbard was born June 19, 1952, and died July 30, 2017.

A rosary will be held at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church on Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. The funeral will be held at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church on Sept. 2 at 10 a.m. Internment to follow at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Pope John Paul II Catholic Church building fund.

This story was posted on September 2, 2017.