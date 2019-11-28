Mark your calendars for holiday events around town

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Special to The PREVIEW

There are lots of activities coming up around the Thanksgiving holiday and early December. Mark your calendars now to engage in events with family and visiting friends.

The Holiday Hoopla is underway with great savings and retail therapy at stores all over the community. Take advantage of shopping local all throughout the holidays with extra savings until Dec. 15. Don’t forget to get your Hoopla card at participating stores to enjoy even more savings and to be entered into the drawings for multiple prize packages after Dec. 15.

Bring the family to the downtown area on Friday evening, Nov. 29, to partake in the downtown lighting, Victorian carolers and businesses staying open late. Children can tell their holiday wishes to Santa at the Visitor Center and enjoy hot drinks and cookies. Many stores will also be offering snacks and hot drinks as carolers entertain in the downtown area, at the Visitor Center around 5 p.m. and then end the evening around 6 p.m. at The Springs Resort.

Art for the Animals takes place at the new Pagosa Springs Arts Council building on Navajo Trail Drive on Nov. 30. The Arts Council and the Humane Society combine to offer up a day of local artisan vendors providing unique gifts, jewelry, home décor, art and so much more. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pagosa Springs Community Choir presents its holiday performances at Pagosa Springs High School Dec. 6-8. The performances on Dec. 6 and 7 are at 7 p.m., and the performance on Dec. 8 is at 4 p.m. There is no cost; however, donations are greatly appreciated.

Centerpoint Church will host its annual Main Street Bethlehem on Dec. 5-7, which includes a free 30-minute walking tour anytime between 6 and 7:30 p.m.

The annual Festival of Trees takes place Dec. 6, with public viewings taking place the day prior to the event. Vote for your favorite decorated tree produced by one of Pagosa’s great nonprofit organizations. It is a magical holiday fundraiser filled with creatively decorated trees, music, food, a cash bar and lots of entertainment. Purchase your tickets for the event at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will host multiple events throughout the holiday season, with the Christmas Tea taking place on Dec. 7. This year there will be two seatings: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the St. Patrick’s office for $15 per person. There will be a concert in between the seatings from 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. which is free and open to the public. The second event will be the Heralds of Christmas concert with musicians from the community playing some of your favorite Christmas music. The concert on Dec. 15 will be at 3 p.m. and on Dec. 16 it will be at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at The Choke Cherry Tree, the Chamber of Commerce, Bookends and Airport Self Storage for $10.

There are many more events taking place throughout the season. Don’t forget to get tickets for Thingamajig Theatre Company’s holiday schedule, check out the local religious organizations for any activities and their holiday schedules and don’t forget to book your employee party at one of Pagosa’s great restaurants. They book up quickly, so don’t wait too long.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Fund Raiser, Holiday Events, Lifestyle, Music, Nonprofit, Religion, Top Stories