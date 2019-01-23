Mark your calendars for April’s 9Health Fair

By Constance d’Angelis

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs community is gearing up for the 2019 9Health Fair. This year will be even better than in the past.

For the minimal cost of $35, you can get an extensive blood chemistry that includes cholesterol, triglycerides, glucose and at least 20 more assessment results. No fasting necessary. Optional, more extensive analysis including testosterone for both men and women, and B12 screenings are also available this year on April 27.

Come for vision screening and eye health education; blood pressure and oxygen testing; spine screening; health education and presentations, and so much more. Volunteers are getting ready now.

The 9Health Fair is scheduled for April 27 at Pagosa Springs High School.

Life-enhancing discovery

One of our volunteers, we’ll call her Carol, was gaining weight, losing her hair and suffering from fatigue, muscle cramps and depression. She discovered her thyroid was not operating properly. She received medical treatment and learned how to shift her lifestyle and diet to enhance her thyroid health. She increased iodine-rich foods such as saltwater fish and other seafood, seaweed, kelp and parsley. Further testing showed that she was deficient in minerals. She added ginger as a spice, because it is a good source of magnesium, zinc and potassium. Her vitamin and mineral supplements include: fish oil, zinc, vitamin D, A, C, E and B-complex. Now, she is dropping pounds, has a full head of hair and all the energy and enthusiasm of a woman half her age. Your health is important and we’re here to help.

Come to the health fair to help yourself, friends and the community. Volunteer and/or provide education regarding local health and wellness services or products.

Considering volunteering? 9Health is offering vouchers, special discounts and online registration for our community. We care. And, we’ll keep you informed along the way. Visit 9HealthFair.org. Do you have questions or want to volunteer? Contact Sharee Grazda at 731-0317 and/or email sgrazda@gmail.com.

You can reach Constance at 7LawsofHealth@gmail.com.

Mark your calendars for April 27 from 7 to 11 a.m. at Pagosa Springs High School, 800 S. 8th St.

