Marines to celebrate 243rd birthday

By Sepp Ramsperger
Special to The SUN
The 243rd birthday of the United States Marine Corps is approaching.
On Nov. 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress resolved for the formation of two battalions of Marines for and during the war with Great Britain and that they be distinguished by name as “American Marines.” On Nov. 28, 1775, Samuel Nicholson of Philadelphia was commissioned as a captain of Marines and established a recruiting station in “Tun Tavern.” He is regarded as the first commandant of the Marine Corps.
Since then, as the Marine anthem proclaims, “We have fought in every clime and place where we could take a gun.”
To honor Nov. 10, our families and our history, Marines around the world conduct a birthday party.
We Marines of Pagosa Springs will host the celebration at the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave., commencing at 6 p.m. on Nov. 10.
Beer and wine are provided, along with an informal barbecue and cake. An appetizer or side dish would be appreciated, but not required.
All area Marines and Navy corpsmen and their ladies are hereby requested to attend the festivities. Dress is informal, but uniforms are always welcome.
“Once a Marine, always a Marine.”
Call Ed Robinson at 731-0718 or Don MacNamee at 731-0306 with any questions.
Semper Fidelis.
