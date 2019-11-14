Marine Corps birthday

During the celebration of the 244th birthday of the Marine Corps on Nov. 10, a special ceremony took place where the oldest Marine present gives the first piece of birthday cake to the youngest Marine present. This ceremony symbolizes the passing of traditions from one generation of Marines to the next. Ernie Garcia, who entered the Marine Corps in 1952, is pictured passing the first piece of cake to Cedar Sorrell. She entered the Marine Corps in 1995. Observing the ceremony is Maj. Don MacNamee, USMC (ret.).

