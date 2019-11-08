Marine Corps birthday celebration planned

By Ed Robinson

Special to The SUN

From the Marines’ Hymn: “If the Army and the Navy ever look on Heaven’s scenes, they will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines.”

Pagosa-area Marines and their guests are invited to celebrate the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10. The celebration will be held at Boss Hogg’s Restaurant and Saloon, 157 Navajo Trail Drive.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with a gathering in the restaurant’s main floor Wilderness Room. Dinner orders will be taken at 6:30 p.m. Attendees will pay for their own dinners and drinks; an 18 percent gratuity will be added to all bills.

The traditional cake cutting ceremony and short program will follow dinner. Complimentary birthday cake will be served as dessert.

Other service members, especially U.S. Navy Corpsmen, are welcome. Dress is casual, however, military uniforms are always welcome.

Contact Ed Robinson at 731-0718 or Don MacNamee at 731-0306 with any questions.

