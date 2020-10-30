Marine Corps birthday celebration canceled

By Col. Sepp Ramsperger

Special to The SUN

Our Marine Corps was formed on Nov. 10, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress with the first marines enlisting under Commander Samuel Nicholas at Tuns Tavern, Philadelphia, Pa. But it was not until 1921 that the corps began celebrating that historic day officially as its birthday.

The record of our corps is one which will bear comparison with that of the most famous military organizations in the world’s history. Perhaps it is best summarized in stanzas of our Marine Corps Hymn. I quote, “… we have fought in every clime and any place where we could take a gun.”

It concludes with “… if the Army and the Navy ever look on Heaven’s Scenes, they will find the streets are guarded by United States Marines.”

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we are unable to find a venue this year where we could celebrate our 245th birthday. We will wait until next year to double our celebration.

I take this opportunity wish each of you “Happy birthday, stay safe, semper fidelis.”