Marine Corps birthday celebration announced

By Ed Robinson
Special to The PREVIEW
On Nov. 10, 1775, the Second Continental Congress meeting in Philadelphia passed a resolution stating that two battalions of Marines be raised for service as landing forces with the fleet. This resolution established the Continental Marines and marked the birth date of the United States Marine Corps.
Come and celebrate the 242nd birthday of the United States Marine Corps on Nov. 10 at Ramon’s Mexican Restaurant, 56 Talisman Drive. The party is on the second floor with social time beginning at 6 p.m.
Once a Marine, always a Marine.
Marines and their guests, other service members and especially U.S. Navy corpsman, are all welcome. Attendees must plan to purchase their own dinner and drinks. Complementary birthday cake will be served following the traditional cake cutting ceremony.
Dress is casual; however, uniforms are always appropriate and welcome.
Please RSVP to Ed Robinson at 731 0718 or Don MacNamee at 731-0306.
