Margie Gurule retires after 41 years with county

Margie Gurule has retired after 41 years working at Archuleta County.

At the county commissioners’ meeting on Jan. 7,

Gurule was presented with a certificate of achievement from the county commissioners and a plaque from the Archuleta County Department of Human Services (DHS).

