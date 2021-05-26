March sales tax collections up 49.7 percent over 2020

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

March’s sales tax revenues in Archuleta County were 49.7 percent higher than the same month in 2020, with the town and county jointly receiving more than $1.3 million for the month, according to a recent county report.

Archuleta County Finance Director LeeAnn Martin recently released sales tax reports for October, November and December 2020, along with January, February and March for this year.

For month-to-month comparisons, March of this year compared to March 2020 saw the biggest increase out of the six reports.

In the report, Martin notes that March collections were 49.7 percent higher, or $461,646.61 more than total collections for March 2020.

The total amount of sales tax collected for March was $1,390,705.13, with $694,530.10 of that going to the town and $696,175.03 going to the county.

According to Martin, for the month of March, the categories that are up in comparison to March 2020 include:

• Retail Trade at 37.8 percent, or $209,449.

• Accommodation and Food Services at 242.2 percent, or $194,284.

• Professional, Scientific and Technical Services at 853.4 percent, or $27,908.

• Real Estate and Rental and Leasing at 89.8 percent, or $19,667.

• Other Services (except Public Administration) at 58.5 percent, or $8,077.

• Manufacturing at 16 percent, or $5,345.

• Information at 26.5 percent, or $4,473.

• Construction at 3.9 percent, or $690.

• Finance and Insurance at 49.7 percent, or $312.

Only one category was down for March in the month-to-month comparison, which was Miscellaneous at 4.6 percent, or $8,558.

Martin also provided a year-to-date comparison for each month’s report. For January through March, sales tax revenues are 39.4 percent higher, or $1,056,676.12 more, in 2021 than in 2020.

The categories that are up in the year-to-date comparison for March include:

• Retail Trade at 34.9 percent, or $532,457.

• Accommodation and Food Services at 97.7 percent, or $349,041.

• Manufacturing at 61 percent, or $56,885.

• Miscellaneous at 10.9 percent, or $50,556.

• Professional, Scientific and Technical Services at 257.8 percent, or $38,948.

• Real Estate and Rental and Leasing at 35.8 percent, or $23,326.

• Other Services (except Public Administration) at 18.8 percent, or $7,527.

• Construction at 2.1 percent, or $1,110.

• Finance and Insurance at 1.1 percent, or $28.

The only category that is down in the year-to-date comparison for March was Information at 4.7 percent, or $3,201 down.

All six monthly reports indicated that sales tax collections increased by 16 percent or more compared to the previous year.

For February, sales tax collections totaled at $1,118,790.25, with $558,933.79 of that going to the town and $559,856.46 going to the county.

In the reports, Martin notes that February collections were 29.9 percent, or $257,403.48, higher than February 2020 collections.

The total amount of sales tax collections for January was $1,230,885.63, with $614,945.77 of that going to the town and $615,939.86 going to the county.

According to Martin, collections for the month of January were 37.8 percent, or $337,626.03, higher than total collections in January 2020.

The total amount of sales tax collections for December 2020 was $1,487,562.53, with $743,271.43 of that going to the town and $744,291.10 going to the county.

In the reports, Martin notes that December 2020 collections were up 25.9 percent in comparison to December 2019 collections.

The total amount of sales tax collected in the county for November 2020 was $1,210,111.01, with $604,601.17 going to the town and $605,509.84 going to the county.

In the report, Martin notes that November 2020 collections were up 25.2 percent compared to collections from November 2020, or $243,526.40 higher.

According to Martin’s report for October 2020, the total amount of sales tax collected in the county was $1,351,716.49. Of that, $674,882.78 went to the town and $676,833.71 went to the county.

The collections for October 2020 were 16.5 percent, or $191,388.26, higher than October 2019.

According to the reports, categories that were up for each of the past six months in the month-to month comparisons, included both Retail Trade, and Accommodation and Food Services.

Construction was up for October, November and December 2020 in the month-to-month comparison. Construction was also up in February and March.

Real Estate and Rental and Leasing was up in October and November 2020 and again up in January and March in the month-to-month comparison.

According to the year-to-date comparison for January through December 2020, sales tax collections were 21.6 percent, or $2,677,342.98, higher overall than in 2019.