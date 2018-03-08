March Photography Club meeting to feature Andy Butler

By Gregg Heid

Special to The Preview

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club will hold its March meeting on Wednesday, March 14, at Community United Methodist Church, 434 Lewis St.

Join us for socializing at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Longtime photographers and those just starting out are welcome.

The Photography Club normally meets the second Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the fellowship room of the Methodist Church.

The March Photography Club meeting will feature longtime member and club president Andy Butler. He will be doing a presentation on “Visualizing an Unseen World: Close-up and Macro Photography.”

Photographing the “unseen” small details of our world can add an extra dimension to your photography and is something that can be done with a variety of camera gear.

Butler will discuss close-up equipment, technique and depth of field, lighting and composition.

Members may bring up to 10 images to share with the group on a flash drive. Those of you who do close-up photography are encouraged to bring examples of your images for discussion.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact Butler at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website: pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.

