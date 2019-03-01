March 9 Pagosa Play Place murder mystery dinner will be a Mad Hatter affair

By Krisha Doocy

Special to The PREVIEW

The neighborhood socialites have touted the Hatter’s Ball as the bash of the year in the isolated town of Bloodworth Falls. Mayor Riley White has organized the event in the old Ravenwood Castle as a diversion from the scandals that have plagued the town in recent months.

Of course, it’s no coincidence the ball is scheduled right before the upcoming mayoral election. The mayor posted the invite list online, and your adversaries have already sent in their RSVPs. You’re intrigued and have decided you cannot miss an opportune moment to seek revenge on those who have crossed you in the past. Now, you are on a hunt for the perfect hat.

Your story begins here. Come and join the Pagosa Play Place on March 9 at the Vista Clubhouse for our second annual murder mystery dinner. The scene is set and the characters invited. Come out for a great night of wacky fun and mystery.

Rising Stars of Pagosa is a local nonprofit operating as Pagosa Play Place. We strive to offer an active lifestyle to kids year-round. Our indoor playground and special events offer many ways to get the kids of Pagosa Springs up and moving, as well as providing an indoor space for birthday parties and children’s classes to take place. This fundraiser is to help Pagosa Play Place keep our doors open through the summer.

Tickets for this awesome event are $50 each or $45 for a group of eight or more. Tickets include dinner, mystery and desert. Formal attire is requested and costumes are encouraged.

Please come out for a night of merriment and mystery. Tickets may be purchased at Pagosa Play Place or by calling (626) 241-6462. Don’t forget an amazing hat.

