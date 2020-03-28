March 28 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

Data is updated daily by about 4 p.m. and includes cases reported through the previous day. This reporting gap gives our epidemiologists time to review the data and improve the accuracy. Due to this delay, our numbers may be different than what is being reported by local public health departments. As cases continue to be investigated the data in this report is subject to change.

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 3/28/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/27 and does not reflect cases since then.

Note: There is one positive case in Archuleta County that has not shown up on the report due to the reporting lag

2,061 cases*

274 hospitalized

44 counties

13,276 people tested

44 deaths

10 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

*Cases include people who had a positive lab test positive and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.

