March 27 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

Colorado COVID-19 case summary (Updated 3/27/20 at 4 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 3/26 and does not reflect cases since then.

Note: There is one presumptive positive case in Archuleta County, which is not included in this report.

1,734 cases*

239 hospitalized

42 counties

11,676 people tested

31 deaths

9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

*Cases include people who had a positive lab test positive and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.

