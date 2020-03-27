March 27 Colorado COVID-19 case summary

Colorado COVID-19 case summary (Updated 3/27/20 at 4 p.m.)
Note: This summary only includes data through 3/26 and does not reflect cases since then.

Note: There is one presumptive positive case in Archuleta County, which is not included in this report.

1,734 cases*
239 hospitalized
42 counties
11,676 people tested
31 deaths
9 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

*Cases include people who had a positive lab test positive and cases that public health identified and determined were likely to have COVID-19 because of their symptoms and close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of untested cases included in the total case count is a very small portion of the total cases reported.

 

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa SUN Online
This story was posted on March 27, 2020.