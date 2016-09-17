- News
Manuel (Mannie) Archuleta passed away at his home in Arboles. He was 53 years old and lived in Arboles for the last three years.
Manuel was well known for his many talents, especially baskets and gardening.
He is survived by his mother, Claudine, of Arboles; brothers Michael, of Durango, and Matthew (Vangie), of Pagosa Springs; niece Amanda of Pueblo; nephews Matthew Jr., of Pagosa Springs, and Romeo and Antonio, of Pueblo.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Archuleta Sr., and brother, Marc Archuleta.
Memorial services will be held at Arboles Catholic Church basement on Saturday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m.
