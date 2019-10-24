Man’s best friend: Veteran reunited with stolen therapy dog

Photo courtesy Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office

Reunited at last, Larry Martinez poses with his pup, Sabrina, after she was stolen by an individual posing as an Archuleta County animal control employee. Martinez, a Vietnam veteran, has a special bond with Sabrina as she is his therapy dog.

A local man who had his dog stolen by another man who was impersonating an animal control officer has been reunited with his pup.

