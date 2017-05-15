Man fatally shot, investigation underway

The Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) announced this evening that at approximately 10:26 a.m. Archuleta County Dispatch received a call from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) advising that they had been contacted by an individual in Archuleta County reporting that he had shot at and possibly fatally wounded a man.

ASO deputies and CSP troopers responded to the scene and confirmed that the individual was deceased.

The subjects involved in the incident were detained for questioning.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations was contacted to help in the processing of the scene and to conduct interviews, which are currently ongoing.

Further information will be forthcoming as it is available for release.

