Management Job Fair set for June 12

The Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting another job fair, this time for more management- and leadership-type positions with the businesses in this community.
Numerous employers are looking for qualified candidates to fill upper-level and management positions. There are positions in our community with a variety of businesses that offer specialized or upper-level management jobs. Many of these positions require some type of previous leadership experience; however, many of the positions also will train qualified people. If you are looking for a better-paying job, more responsibility or a position that can offer you a career, then now is the time to research what is available in our community.
The Management Job Fair will be held along the river at the Visitor Center park area on Hot Springs Boulevard on June 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. Employers from a range of businesses will be on hand to describe their opportunities and speak to you about career options.
Attendees should be prepared with a resume and a desire to speak with various businesses to see what could be available in management or career-growth positions. You can view some of the employment positions available in the community through the most extensive job search source, The Pagosa Springs SUN. However, this job fair gives you the opportunity to speak directly with human resource and other business managers about the various job offerings and ask questions about career progression.
For more information, you can contact the Chamber at 264-2360.
Feedback on community parks and recreation
The Town of Pagosa Springs would like your feedback on parks and recreation activities and services that you feel are important in our community.
There is a short 10-question survey that it would like for you to take. The questions range from what parks, amenities and services you utilize to additional amenities you would like to see, and your feedback on parks funding mechanisms and collaboration efforts.
You can access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6ZMC26B or you can pick up hard copies at the Chamber and then drop them off at Town Hall by June 22. It is important to assess what amenities are best utilized as we plan for the future. Weigh in on this important topic in our community and fill out the survey.
Upcoming SBDC training offerings
The Southwest Colorado Small Business Development Center will be hosting a few trainings in Durango that you might be interested in attending.
The first class is The Inventors’ Roundtable on June 11. The class will be held in the Education Business Hall at Fort Lewis College in room 110. All inventors, product developers and wishful thinkers are invited.
The course will cover a number of critical phases involved in the inventing and manufacturing processes. Attendees will learn to develop, protect and market their inventions. The fee for the day is $45 and it also includes lunch. You can register for the class through the Chamber’s website at www.pagosachamber.com and then access the link from the blog section.
The other class that will be held is an Introduction to QuickBooks class. This class will be held on June 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a brown bag break for lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
Topics such as setup, chart of accounts, invoicing and sales, and payment processing will be covered. The class is $65 for Chamber members and $70 for nonmembers and will be held in the Community Room at the First National Bank of Durango. To register, you can also access the link through the Chamber’s website in the blog section.
Car show
Mark your calendars for the 10th anniversary of the Pagosa Springs Car Show happening June 8 and 9 on Lewis Street.
If you haven’t entered your car, there is still time. There will be lots of activity happening on that weekend and make sure that the Car Show is in your plans.
Visit our website at www.pagosachamber.com for more information or to register your car.
