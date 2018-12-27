Man sentenced to 22 years for February assault

Isidro Ramirez Soto, 33, who pleaded guilty to an assault 1 charge stemming from a February incident, was sentenced to 22 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections on Dec. 20 by District Court Chief Judge Jeffrey Wilson.

