Man reported missing found safe

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

Last week Robert W. Woodward, of Thornton, Colo., was reported missing in the Pagosa Springs area. Woodward was visiting the area for a fishing trip.

According to Pagosa Springs Police Department Detective Boyd Neagle, Woodward was located Friday, Sept. 25.

According to Neagle, Woodward was out camping and experienced some technical difficulties that kept him from being able to contact his family members.

According to Neagle, Woodward did not have any injuries.