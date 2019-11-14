Man gets 70 months in stabbing incident

Editor’s note: The SUN has decided not to name the victims in this case.

Aleksandar Dimitrijevic, the 40-year-old male who pled guilty to the Jan. 17 stabbing of two adults in an Aspen Springs neighborhood, was convicted of attempted first-degree murder and sentenced to 70 months in a community corrections facility at a sentencing hearing on Nov. 7.

