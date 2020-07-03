Man found deceased following residential fire

A man was found deceased in a residence following a fire on Ute Drive in Aspen Springs Unit 5 area on July 1, according to Archuleta County Coroner Brandon Bishop.

“Upon arrival, the first due engine completed a scene size up noting a fully involved residential structure as well as a fully involved outbuilding with fire spreading in the surrounding vegetation and one additional structure threatened,” states a Pagosa Fire Protection District press release from July 1.

Both structures were lost in the fire with the brush fire contained to approximately one-quarter acre.

The name of the deceased male has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday in Durango.

Updates will be made when additional information becomes available.