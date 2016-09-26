Man dies alongside San Juan River downtown Sunday

- News
An Arizona man who was working in Pagosa Springs died Sunday after being found floating facedown in a small pool alongside the San Juan River.
The man, who has not been identified pending further next-of-kin notification, was 54, reported Archuleta County Coroner Dan Keuning.
He was found floating facedown in the small pool alongside the San Juan River at Mary Fisher Park, near the Hot Springs Boulevard Bridge.
Pagosa Springs EMS and the Pagosa Fire Protection District attempted to revive the man, but were unsuccessful, Keuning explained. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The Pagosa Springs Police Department also responded.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, but no foul play is suspected, Keuning said. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
For more information, see next Thursday’s edition of The SUN.
