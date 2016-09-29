e edition login button

Man dies alongside San Juan River downtown Sunday

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

An Arizona man who was living and working in Pagosa Springs died Sunday after being found floating facedown in a small pool alongside the San Juan River.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on September 29, 2016.