Man dies alongside San Juan River downtown Sunday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
An Arizona man who was living and working in Pagosa Springs died Sunday after being found floating facedown in a small pool alongside the San Juan River.
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs
© 2016, ↑ The Pagosa Springs SUN