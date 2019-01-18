Man arrested for attempted homicide in stabbing incident

By Undersheriff Derek Woodman

Special to The SUN

On Jan. 17, at approximately 3:57 a.m., the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 74 Pit Court regarding an assault in progress. Once the Deputies arrived at the home they contacted two adults and one juvenile in the house. Both of the adults had been stabbed by an unknown assailant. The juvenile was not injured. Immediate first aid was rendered to the victims until EMS arrived on scene. All three individuals were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

Information gathered from the victims indicated that the assailant was a known neighbor, Alex. The investigation identified Alex as Aleksandar Dimitrijevic, a 40-year-old male, who resides at 144 Betty’s Court. It was also learned that Dimitrijevic was more than likely severely injured during the attack.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to Dimitrijevic’s home and upon arrival, contacted and arrested Dimitrijevic outside of his home without incident. Dimitrijevic did sustain fairly severe injuries during the initial assault. EMS rendered aid before Dimitrijevic was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Dimitrijevic was booked in by Archuleta County deputies and is currently being housed in the LaPlata County Detention Center on the following charges: criminal attempt homicide (two counts), assault in the first degree (two counts), assault in the second degree (two counts), first degree burglary, menacing, harassment and reckless endangerment.

Bond has been set at $50,000.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories