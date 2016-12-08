Make plans for The Heralds of Christmas concert on Dec. 18

By Heidi Tanner

Special to The PREVIEW

On Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., members of the Pagosa Springs Community Band will present The Heralds of Christmas instrumental music concert.

With the mantle of snow and crisp temperatures that arrived in Pagosa over Thanksgiving weekend, Pagosa Springs is truly beginning to take on its picturesque Christmas dress. Members of the Community Band and St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will be celebrating the holiday season with beautiful brass music featuring the Pagosa Brass Quartet.

The Pagosa Brass includes Larry Elginer and Larry Baisdon on trumpet, Dan Burch on trombone and D’Ann Artis playing horn.

Sally Neel, music director at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, will be joining the brass quartet on some pieces playing the organ.

St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is well known in Pagosa Springs for its work presenting music of many genres and also well-known for its wonderful acoustics. The concert will take place in the sanctuary, where the audience will be delighted by the ambiance of the breathtaking view of the mountains through the cathedral window and the beautiful stained glass punctuated by expansive timber framing. It will be a fine setting indeed for the talented musicians who will be performing an array of traditional Christmas carols.

The audience will be treated this year to a variety of brass solos.

Trumpeter Karen Mesikapp will be playing “O Come All Ye Faithful” accompanied by Neel on the organ. Mesikapp and her husband, Karl, who plays euphonium, have been faithful members of our band since its inception. Karen Mesikapp is an accomplished trumpet and trombone player who plays with the Durango Civic Winds as well as with the Pagosa Springs Community Band. She is also a seasoned string player who plays viola with the San Juan Symphony. She is a multitalented musician and we are pleased to feature her once again in this year’s Heralds of Christmas concert.

Baisdon and Elginer will be joined by Glynis Tanner, a recent high school graduate and longtime member of the Community Band, playing a trumpet trio arrangement of the delightful March from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” The concert will be sprinkled with other woodwinds such as a duet for flute and horn performed by Kathy Wadenpfuhl and Artis. Grace Wiersma, student member of the Community Band’s clarinet section, will be performing on her second instrument, the piano.

Admission to this concert is free. We do, however, appreciate donations which assist in keeping the Community Band operating during the year. Our organization presents four concerts annually and funds collected via donations allow the organization to continue operations and also to support music education in our local schools.

The Community Band is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and we will be able to provide you with a receipt in exchange for your tax-deductible contributions. This year, we will also be selling boxes of homemade cookies for $10 each. These cookies will be delicious delectables that can be shared with company and will make great gifts for your friends and neighbors.

Come early for a good seat. Your local musicians are looking forward to playing for you and bringing joy to your holiday season.

The concert begins at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, located at 225 South Pagosa Blvd.

