Make it, bake it or buy it for Homemakers’ fifth annual auction

By Tozi Rubin
Special to The PREVIEW
The Mountain View Homemakers will host its fifth annual “Make It, Bake It or Buy It” live auction on Thursday, July 12.
We invite the community to join us at the Community United Methodist Church on Lewis Street at 11:30 a.m. for a finger food lunch, followed by the auction. This program has been a huge success in the past.
Each member is asked to bring one crafted item that she made, one dish/dessert item that she baked or something new that she bought for the live auction. Baked goods such as casseroles that can be frozen are especially popular. Items of interest to men are also recommended, as we encourage husbands and other men to join us that day.
The auction will move along rapidly, which is one of the reasons for all of the fun. In fact, this is a great day for members to bring guests to join in the auction.
We will be accepting cash or checks for your purchases. Late arrivals are welcome to join in the auction process at any time.
Members will bring finger food for lunch instead of our customary potluck buffet. Guests need not bring anything for the lunch.
Funds that are collected at this event will go towards the group’s operating costs. These funds pay for such expenses as providing a meal for Habitat for Humanity volunteers, groceries for our volunteer day at Loaves and Fishes, and hams for our Christmas party. In addition, a portion of the proceeds are used to support our annual monetary donation to selected nonprofit organizations in Archuleta County.
Mountain View Homemakers is a 50-year-old women’s service organization. We welcome all area women who are interested in bettering their lives, the lives of their families and the community as a whole. The monthly meetings include lunch and a speaker or activity.
There are no dues or mem-bership requirements to join this fun and friendly, diverse group of women. And, “homemaking” skills are not necessary. Call Tozi Rubin at 731-3360 with questions.
