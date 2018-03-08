Make a difference by joining the Chimney Rock volunteer team

By Ron Beckman

Special to The SUN

It is an honor to be a part of the ages-old historic legacy of Chimney Rock National Monument (CRNM), which, as far as we currently know, dates back over a thousand years. The complex was built as villages and essentially a palace for early American peoples carved only out of stone, earth, water and wood using no metal tools, nor livestock as work animals.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Chimney Rock, Outdoors