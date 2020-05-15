Major Wi-Fi expansion at your library plus programs via Zoom and Facebook

By Carole Howard

PREVIEW Columnist, and the library staff

We are delighted to announce a huge addition to your library’s Wi-Fi service with the installation a booster that allows Wi-Fi to be used throughout the entire parking lot.

“You no longer have to be parked right next to the building, which is a tremendous upgrade,” said Meg Wempe, library director.

The timing of this Wi-Fi expansion is especially welcome now, as so many people have even more need than normal to access the Internet during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m very excited about this boost to our Wi-Fi availability for our patrons and our community,” Wempe said. “We ask only that when you access Wi-Fi from your car in our parking lot, you keep your windows and doors closed for everyone’s safety.”

Other services

available now

After a week of experience operating under the state’s new Safer at Home guidelines, we want to make sure everyone knows that we have resumed several services to you, mostly outside the building. With attention and concern to community safety, in the first four days of these services we filled eight carts with returns and 281 items were checked out curbside. There were 18 computer appointments.

“We look forward to continuing to provide people with these limited services,” Wempe said. “The numbers let us know that our folks are appreciating these resources while we continue to be Safer at Home.”

• We offer curbside service outside the front door so that you can pick up materials including holds, tax forms and things you email to us to print for you. These services are available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the library at 264-2209 when you are in the parking lot so that staff can place the items outside for you and walk away, thus maintaining physical distancing. If you put a hold on something from home, please wait for your usual alert (email or text) before coming to pick it up.

• During those same hours, we also are accepting returns. Look for a cart outside the library door to put your materials — for safety’s sake, do not use the drop box at the library or the one uptown at City Market. Using this cart system, we can quarantine returned items and get them ready for the next patron. Please note that returned items will be in quarantine for 72 hours before they are checked off your account and wiped down.

• As well, we have resumed accepting your donations of materials, also Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will be handled with the same quarantine process as returns.

• If you do not have a library card but want to use our online resources, you now can self-register. From our website, click “My Account” in the top right. It is the usual login page for current patrons and it now has (in blue) an option to “Register for a new Library Card.” There’s a short form and then staff will get back in touch with you to give you your login credentials.

• We also are admitting a very limited number of people into specific areas of the building for computer appointments Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you want to make a computer appointment, call the library at 264-2209 or email ruby@pagosalibrary.org to schedule a time. With some possible exceptions, computer appointments will be 45 minutes. This shortened period allows time for staff to clean and disinfect the computers between uses.

Also note that in compliance with the San Juan Basin Public Health recommendations, you must wear a covering over your nose and mouth, such as a bandanna or homemade cloth mask, reserving hospital-grade masks for medical workers and those who are sick. The old adage of “No shirt, no shoes, no service” is now “No shirt, no shoes, no mask, no service.” We are not able to provide such coverings; you must bring and wear your own.

• Our services may have to work around our HVAC replacement. We’ll keep you informed of any interruptions to our operations relating to the installation as best we can, if we get enough notice.

More on our

operations now

1. You can download e-books and audiobooks through our CloudLibrary app on your smartphone or tablet. IndieFlix allows unlimited streaming access to award-winning shorts, feature films and documentaries. By using the online resource TumbleBook Library, you can find children’s books and audiobooks.

2. We are not accepting meeting room reservations or hosting any in-person programming at this time. We hope you will join us for some of our virtual programs.

3. We’re also happy to help you with tech help over the phone for our online resources.

Dungeons and Dragons via Zoom

Go on an adventure from the comfort of your couch. Join us via Zoom on Tuesdays from 2 to 4 p.m. for our new Dungeons and Dragons group. This program is open to teens and young adults.

Please contact claire@pagosalibrary.org for details on how to join.

Family storytimes on Facebook

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., join us for great stories and fun songs via prerecorded videos posted on the library’s Facebook page.

If you have a Facebook account, you can log in to Facebook and search for the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library. If you don’t have a Facebook account, you can access the page by visiting our website and clicking the Facebook icon (a lowercase f) in the upper left hand corner of the screen. Or you can contact us and we can send you a direct link.

The census has never been easier

If you haven’t already, please respond to the census right now, even if you have not received an official invitation to respond. You do not need to wait for anything from the Census Bureau — you can do it online. Instead of using a unique census ID number, you will be asked to enter your physical address.

To complete the census online, go to www.my2020census.gov, or call (844) 330-2020 for the English version or (844) 468-2020 for the Spanish version. You can visit our website at pagosalibrary.org/census-2020 to view a video that demonstrates how to fill out the census online. Please phone the library at 264-2209 or email us at ruby@pagosalibrary.org if you have any questions regarding the census.

Your participation is hugely important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, directly affect hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding for local and regional agencies and projects like health clinics, fire departments, schools, social services like Medicaid, even roads and highways, for the next decade. Archuleta County needs your participation to get our fair share of these federal dollars.

When you respond to the census, your answers are kept anonymous. They are used only to produce statistics. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by law to protect your answers and keep them strictly confidential. The law ensures that your private information is never published and that your answers cannot be used against you by any government agency or court.

DVDs

“Gordon Lightfoot: Live in Reno” is a televised concert of the five-time Grammy nominee. “Deep Water” is the true story of an amateur in a solo around-the-world sailboat race. “Honeyland” was the most awarded film at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. “Pain and Glory” follows the memories of a seasoned director as he ages (Spanish with English subtitles). “Rosewood” is the true story of a tragedy in a small black town. “Ford v Ferrari” was a best picture nominee at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Memoirs

“Our House is on Fire: Scenes of a Family and a Planet in Crisis” by climate activist Greta Thunberg and her family explains how and why they began taking global action. “Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter” is a memoir of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s life in the music industry. “Hell and Other Destinations” by Madeleine Albright is a memoir of the former secretary of state’s post-government life as an author, professor, businesswoman and activist for democratic institutions. “I’m Your Huckleberry” by Val Kilmer is a memoir by the successful actor. “About Your Father and Other Celebrities I have Known” by Peggy Rowe is a humorous look at the life of a couple whose son went into show business.

Other nonfiction

“What It’s Like To Be a Bird” by David Allen Sibley is a book for birders and nonbirders containing stunning illustrations and extraordinary facts about what birds are doing and why. “Joy at Work” by Marie Kondo and Scott Sonenshein offers stories, studies and strategies to help you eliminate clutter and make space for the work that really matters.

Large-print westerns

“The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Frenzy” by William W. and J.A. Johnstone and “Dusk Along the Niobrara” by John D. Nesbitt are westerns.

Mysteries and suspense

“The Paladin” by David Ignatius follows a CIA operations officer taking revenge against the people who betrayed him. “The 20th Victim” by James Patterson and Maxine Paetro is the latest in the Women’s Murder Club series.

Other novels

“Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner is the story of friendship and forgiveness during a disastrous wedding on Cape Cod. “The Paris Hours” by Alex George centers around a housemaid who saved one of Marcel Proust’s notebooks. “All Adults Here” by Emma Straub is the story of a mother to three grown children and all of their parenting decisions and problems. “The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel is the last of the trilogy about the life of Thomas Cromwell that began with “Wolf Hall.” “The House of Kennedy” by James Patterson and Cynthia Fagen is a fictional account of the many successes and tragedies in this iconic American family.

Downloadable e-books

Current New York Times bestseller downloadable e-books are available at our free 3M Cloud Library. Access them by clicking on the 3M Cloud Library icon on the home page of our website. While there, browse through a multitude of other adult, juvenile and children’s books, both bestsellers and classics in many genres.

Donations

We have resumed accepting your donations of materials on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are grateful for the generous monetary donation from Susan and Terry Arrington.

Quotable quote

“These are not books, lumps of lifeless paper, but minds alive on the shelves. From each of them goes out its own voice … and just as the touch of a button on our set will fill the room with music, so by taking down one of these volumes and opening it one can call into range the voice of a man far distant in time and space, and hear him speaking to us, mind to mind, heart to heart.” — Gilbert Highet (1906-1978), Scottish-American classicist, academic, writer, intellectual, critic and literary historian.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

