Maintenance project will resume with repairs to area bridges

Special to The SUN

The Colorado Department of Transportation will resume work this spring on area bridges requiring maintenance and repair. The project includes:

• The U.S. 160 bridge over the San Juan River in Pagosa Springs at milepost 143.9.

• The Colo. 151 bridge over the Piedra River near Arboles at milepost 18.7.

Work is scheduled to begin on both the Pagosa Springs and Arboles bridges March 16.

Repair work will be performed including removal and replacement of asphalt membranes, bridge deck repairs, and bridge expansion joint repair and replacement. Work on these structures is expected to be completed prior to Memorial Day.

Travel impacts

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers can expect traffic impacts throughout the duration of the project. These impacts include one-lane traffic, which will be under flagger control during construction activities and utilize a temporary traffic signal during non-work hours. Speeds will be reduced to 30 mph within the project limits. Lane-width restrictions will be 10 feet wide at each location. Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone. Motorists should slow down as they approach the bridge work zones, drive with caution and give themselves extra travel time.

